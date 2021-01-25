(LEXINGTON, Ky.) – For the past four years, I’ve been asked to submit my picks for the 2020 Lexington Herald-Leader Kentucky Sports Figure of the Year Award. In years past, the choice for the top spot has been up for grabs. This year, I’m thinking it’ll be a slam dunk.
The results will be revealed around Tuesday, January 25, at 9 am. Here are my top-10 choices as Nolan Group Media columnist. The voting gets ridiculously regional based on the sports you cover, but let’s see how close I get to the final results.
- John Schlarman—If sports is a microcosm of life, then John Schlarman just took that analogy and “pancake blocked” it into the Kroger Field turf. His fight against cancer was one of the most courageous acts I’ve ever witnessed in the annuls of sport. No need to count the ballots. The voting this year will be relegated to a distant 2nd place.
- Asia Seidt—In a normal year, Asia would be a hands-down winner. To be named NCAA Woman of the Year and the SEC Scholar Athlete of the Year puts her in rarified air—or in her case, water. Asia needs a bigger trophy shelf. She now has more medals than a war-decorated general.
- Justin Thomas—It’s not about the money, or is it? When you finish No. 1 on the PGA Tour Money list with over seven million dollars in prize money, you deserve a seat at the head of the table. Despite his recent verbal slip, money always talks—especially in a pandemic-ravaged year.
- Walker Buehler—OK people, we’re talking Major Leagues here. Ace pitcher for the World Series winner automatically vaults Walker to the top of my list. Six scoreless innings in Game 3 against Tampa Bay? Might as well hand over that award right now.
- Rhyne Howard—Is “transcendent” too strong a word to describe her talents? From what I’ve witnessed so far, this megastar can do it all—shoot, score, pass, handle the ball, and defend. Everything except dunk—not yet at least. With talent like Rhyne has, it’s only a matter of time.
- Ja Morant—He’s a human highlight reel who singlehandedly put Murray State back on the basketball map. As the NBA Rookie of the Year, he generated a heck of a lot of excitement between the commonwealth’s borders. If his rookie season in the pros is any indication, we’ll be hearing his name called for years to come.
- Anthony Davis—As if he didn’t already have enough awards on his fireplace mantle, AD gets to add one more championship to the impressive mix. The NBA title signifies the pinnacle achievement at the top of the mountain. Being the best of the elite is exactly where Davis belongs.
- Lamar Jackson—The guy won this same award when he was in college. How can he not be considered for it again when he’s now excelling at the top of his profession? The fraternity of NFL quarterbacks is extremely selective. Leading the Ravens into the postseason for the third straight year, Lamar has proven once again that he’s the best of the best.
- Harry Mullins—This might not be the most popular choice, but how can you argue against unbridled success? Mullins coached UK Rifle to an undefeated season, won both the regular-season and conference championships, and finished No. 1 in the final poll rankings. You gotta be kidding me. Find me someone better.
- Landon Young—This guy gets it. Not just solely for his exploits on the field either. His servant’s heart, charitable works, and loyalty to the Kentucky program are qualities that legends are made of. He’s also a heck of a great media interview. For that alone, he’s a gold-star winner in my book.
Dr. John Huang is a columnist for Nolan Group Media. His new book CUT TO THE CHASE is now available on Amazon. If you enjoy his writing, you can read more on www.huangswhinings.com or follow him on Twitter @KYHuangs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.