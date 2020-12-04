Using her own money, 2020 Rogers Scholar and Clay County High School student Meghan Roberts purchased snack foods for residents of Landmark of Laurel Creek Rehabilitation and Nursing Home in Manchester. “The residents have always had a special place in my heart. I have seen throughout the years that many family members will visit and bring them snacks. I wanted to ensure that all of the residents had some extra snacks and to know that even during difficult times, we continue to love and support them.” Each graduate of The Center for Rural Development’s Rogers Scholars program is required to complete a community service project. For more information about Rogers Scholars, visit www.centeryouthprograms.com.

