Rogers Scholar and Clay County High School student Jacob Massey
donated items that would help brighten the lives of residents at the local nursing home for his community service project.
“While visiting my granny in the nursing home, I noticed how much joy the little things would bring the residents,” he said. “By giving back to the generation that
established my community, brings me great joy and hope.” Graduates of The Center for Rural Development’s Rogers Scholars program are required to complete a community service project.
