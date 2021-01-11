The Cumberland Valley District Health Department is reporting the 20th death in Clay County today.
The following is today's release from the CVDHD:
"As of 5:00 pm on January 11th, we are saddened to report the 20th COVID-19 related death in Clay County.
In Clay County, the individual was an 86 year old male.
There are 5 new confirmed, 10 probable, and 13 recovered COVID-19 cases in the community of Clay County. There are 76 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in FCI Manchester (all inmates). In total, there are 81 new confirmed, 10 probable, and 13 recovered COVID-19 cases in Clay County."
