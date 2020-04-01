UPDATE--Since this story first appeared in the 4-1-20 issue, two more tests have been administered in Clay County and two more results came back negative. The story in the newspaper reflects 20 test given with 12 negative. We will keep this story updated daily--Mark Hoskins, Enterprise Publisher.
22 coronavirus tests have been administered in Clay County with no one testing positive so far, according to Christy Green, Public Health Director at the Cumberland Valley Health Department. But residents should prepare for the realization that positive test results will more than likely come sooner than later.
“Through Wednesday, 20 tests have been submitted,” Green said. “14 of those are negative and the remaining eight we are still awaiting the results.”
With counties such as Laurel and now Rockcastle testing positive for the COVID-19, Green says it may be only a matter of time before each county could have a positive test result.
“With other infectious diseases, like Hep A in the recent past or flu seasons sometimes, we see a similar pattern,” she said. “Illnesses that spread through droplets rely on close contact to spread. Being in a rural area acts as a buffer. We are less likely to encounter crowded situations than cities with higher population density, which explains the slower spread to our area. It is likely a calm before the storm. COVID-19 is more infectious than the flu and case numbers may rise quickly once they do start showing up here.”
Green says the practice of social distancing and staying home whenever possible is more important now than ever. Many predict COVID-19 will peak within the next two weeks.
“The best practice is to stay home as much as possible,” Green said. “If you do start to feel ill you should contact your health care provider immediately. We need to all follow the mandates and be as safe as possible to protect everyone from the spread of COVID-19.”
Restaurant issues
Green says restaurants can choose to keep their counters open for carry-out only.
“They (the restaurants) should assure social distancing and of course no seating,” she said. “We (the CVHD) have visited all restaurants in Clay County and all appears to be in compliance. Some fast food chains have chosen to close their lobby completely and do drive thru only. But others are staying open at the counter in order to keep restrooms open among other things. This is ok.”
