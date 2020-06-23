A surge in COVID-19 cases in the county led to several churches to stop in-person services Sunday.
The churches did online services as a spike of cases in the county has occurred since June 15th.
23 cases have been reported in nine days with 20 active cases in the county and three of those hospitalized, according to the Cumberland Valley Health Department. Two new cases were reported today by the CVDHD.
Local businesses have also been affected with employees testing positive. One of those businesses, IGA, brought in a professional cleaning crew to sanitize their store as a preventative measure.
Cases have also been reported at Wal-Mart, but company officials declined to comment.
Christie Green, Director of Public Health of the CVDHD, says the outbreak has led to more testing in the area.
“For example, when an employee of a business tests positive we review their work schedule during their infectious period and quarantine those in close contact and perform testing,” she said. “Infectious diseases are our (CVDHD) main focus and we receive specialized training in this area to trace contacts and cases. This is something we do on a regular basis even before COVID-19, but it’s something the public usually never hears about.”
Recent state budget cuts have diminished the staff of local health departments tremendously and forced some to even close their doors.
Green says those cuts have forced some of her staff to work extra days.
“Some of our staff have worked nearly every day, including weekends, since March,” she said.
Green says she applauds the efforts of churches and many in the general public for taking steps to prevent the spread.
“Preventative steps are the only way we can control the spread,” she said. “With everything opening back up we knew more cases would come. People need to take the necessary steps to protect themselves and family, such as wearing their mask.”
