An Independence, Ky., woman, Hachelle Alsip, 42, was sentenced on Wednesday to 28 months in federal prison, by U.S. District Judge David Bunning, for wire fraud.
According to Alsip’s plea agreement, in 2016, Victory Mortgage hired her as a loan funding representative to assist, in part, with distribution of funds with loans provided by the lending company to its borrowers. In 2021, Alsip caused two wire transfers totaling $507,000 to be made from one of Victory Mortgage’s business checking accounts, into a personal bank account belonging to her and her husband.
Alsip pleaded guilty in June 2022.
Under federal law, Alsip must serve 85 percent of her prison sentence. Upon her release from prison, she will be under the supervision of the U.S. Probation Office for three years.
Carlton S. Shier, IV, United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Kentucky; Jodi Cohen, Special Agent in Charge, FBI, Louisville Field Office; and Sheriff Michael Helmig, Boone County Sheriff’s Office, jointly announced the sentence.
The investigation was conducted by the FBI and the Boone County Sheriff’s Office. The United States was represented by Assistant U.S. Attorney Kyle Winslow.
