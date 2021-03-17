The Cumberland Valley District Health Department reports the 29th death due to COVID-19 in Clay County.
According to CVDHD, a 59-year-old female has died due to the virus.
In the last year, Clay County has had over 2,000 reported COVID-19 cases.
