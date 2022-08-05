(MANCHESTER, Ky.) – The 30th Annual Big Hickory Invitational is set to begin on August 5th – 7th, at Big Hickory Golf Club in Manchester. The tournament has been won in the past by amazing Clay County golfers such as Todd and Chip McDaniel, Trey Bowling, and others.
Big Hickory Golf Course was founded in 1990 by Zenas Campbell, Jr. He designed, developed, and personally constructed the 9-hole layout thus completing his dream of bringing golf to the county in which he was born and raised. The course has developed quite a reputation in its short 30 yr existence being the ONLY course in the state of Kentucky to produce a Mr. Golf and Miss Golf from the Kentucky High School ranks- as well as a Kentucky Champion, a Kentucky Amateur Champion, and a Kentucky Open Champion.
More than a dozen college golf scholarships have been awarded to Clay County students because of Big Hickory. It’s value to our county is immeasurable and the legacy that Mr. Campbell left us is one to which we all owe a great debt of gratitude.
“If you’re a golfer, this tournament would be a great opportunity to experience a weekend of fun as well as supporting our small but well-known golf course here in the beautiful mountains of Eastern Kentucky,” says co-director Bill Marcum.
The schedule of events is as follows: Friday, August 5th, shootout tee-off is at 5:30PM. Saturday, August 6th, tee times are set to begin at 8:30am. You must call to schedule your tee time. Dinner and Calcutta at 6:30PM. Sunday, August 7th, tee times again start at 8:30AM (tee time will be posted on the Big Hickory Facebook page.
PRICE: entry fee for shootout (25th) is $25.00. $120.00 members or nonmembers with cart. $140 for nonmembers. Entry fee must be paid in cash only!
Prizes: Championship Flight, 1st – 4th flight will win prizes. 1st place – Taylormade Stealth Irons, 2nd place, Taylormade Stealth Driver, 3rd place, Taylormade putter, 4th place, Taylormade wedge, and 5th place, one dozen golf balls.
*If more flights are added due to participants, cash prizes will be awarded to those flights.
