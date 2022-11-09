Having a gun in front of a school is never a good idea, but a Paces Creek man did that and now he faces 310 charges of wanton endangerment.
According to chief deputy Clifton Jones, Ralph Hall, Jr., 28, listed as homeless for his address, was holding a BB pistol Tuesday around noon and throwing rocks in front of Paces Creek Elementary.
A teacher saw Hall with a gun and immediately reported it causing the school to go into lockdown, according to Superintendent William Sexton.
“Our school resource officer responded accordingly and contacted police,” Sexton said. “We had children outside and immediately took them in for their safety.”
Minutes later Hall was apprehended after he attempted to flee the scene.
The superintendent says the response by his staff was excellent.
“We saw a possible threat and acted exactly as we were supposed to,” he said. “I commend the staff at Paces Creek Elementary and our School Resource Officers for their actions.”
Hall now faces 310 charges of wanton endangerment 1st (39 staff members and 271 students); menacing; disorderly conduct 1st; criminal mischief 1st; fleeing or evading police 2nd; and public intoxication controlled substance.
