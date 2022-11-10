A Danville, Ky., man, Casey Scott Armstrong, 47, was sentenced to 360 months in federal prison on Monday, by U.S. District Judge Karen Caldwell, for production of child pornography.
Armstrong’s plea agreement confirms that, in March 2021, Armstrong began sharing methamphetamine with a minor female and, in May 2021, Armstrong began engaging in sexual acts with the same minor, later producing two videos of himself engaging in sex with the minor. The plea agreement also confirms that Armstrong gave methamphetamine and engaged in sex with another minor female in August 2021.
Armstrong pleaded guilty in August 2022.
Under federal law, Armstrong must serve 85 percent of his prison sentence. Upon his release from prison, he will be under the supervision of the U.S. Probation Office for life.
Carlton S. Shier, IV, United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Kentucky; Jodi Cohen, Special Agent in Charge, FBI, Louisville Filed Office; and Chief Tony Gray, Danville Police Department jointly announced the sentence.
The investigation was conducted by the FBI and Danville Police Department. The United States was represented by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Erin Roth and Mary Melton.
