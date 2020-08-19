(Editor’s Note: In April 1965, Henry Corum ended his career as a teller at First National Bank. He was honored during a ceremony. This is the story as it appeared in that week’s issue.)
Henry Corum, a teller at the First National Bank in Manchester, has retired after 40 years of service.
Corum, whose retirement became effective Wednesday, March 31, was honored with a dinner by members of the bank. The honor dinner was held at the Manchester Masonic Lodge Hall and was attended by approximately 50 invited guests.
Following the dinner, Corum was presented with a stereophonic record player by the bank and individual gifts from his fellow employees.
He called the retiring ceremonies “one of the most impressive things that has ever happened to me.”
The dinner was presided over by Joe L. Tigue. Other speakers at the ceremony included the Rev. Denvis Rush, pastor of Corum’s church; Rev. F.R. Walters, his former pastor; and Ray Rice, President of the Kiwanis Club of Manchester.
Each of the speakers highly praised the bank official for the contributions he had made to the community and the example he had set for others to follow.
Locally known as Mr. Kiwanian, Corum, still an active member of the Manchester Kiwanis Club, is the single charter member of the local club and still attends meetings and has a perfect 27-year attendance record.
The bank teller, who retired with the honors of bank teller emeritus and bank retirement pay, is a deacon at the Horse Creek Baptist Church and besides the Kiwanis Club, is a member of the Masonic Lodge.
Other guests at the ceremony were his two brothers George and Chester Corum and his sister Miss Lida Corum and niece Miss. Mae B. Corum.
