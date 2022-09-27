A portion of U.S. 421 north is closed at the location of Ray D. Bowling Furniture Store Tuesday afternoon.
At around 2 p.m. a tandem truck loaded with asphalt collided with a tractor trailer, blocking both lanes.
Cleanup at the site is underway as fuel has been spilled on the highway.
The duration is unknown but should be done no later than 4 p.m. officials estimate.
The closure may cause a delay in school bus routes at Clay County High School and Manchester Elementary.
