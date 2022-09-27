A portion of U.S. 421 north is closed at the location of Ray D. Bowling Furniture Store Tuesday afternoon.

At around 2 p.m. a tandem truck loaded with asphalt collided with a tractor trailer, blocking both lanes.

Cleanup at the site is underway as fuel has been spilled on the highway.

Photo 1.jpg
Photo 2.jpg

The duration is unknown but should be done no later than 4 p.m. officials estimate.

The closure may cause a delay in school bus routes at Clay County High School and Manchester Elementary.

