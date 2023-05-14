(MANCHESTER, Ky.) – Regular season has ended, and the field is set for the 2023 49th District Boys Baseball Tournament. The Tigers brought home the title last season with a 6-1 victory over Jackson County. Clay County dominated the Generals this season but lost back-to-back matchups against the North Laurel Jaguars. Can the Tigers repeat? Tournament info listed below.
North Laurel received the first-round bye due to claiming the number one overall seed. Clay County (2) faces Jackson County (3) Monday, May 15th, 6:00PM @ North Laurel High School. The winner moves on to face the Jaguars in the championship May 16th, 6:00PM @ North Laurel High School.
As for the opening round game against the Generals, Jackson County has recently spoiled the Tigers chances in vying for the 49th title in recent years, and you know that’s in the back of their mind. Can they pull off yet another upset? Led by Lucas Elam’s .442 avg and Ashton Clemens on the mound, Jackson County feels they have what it takes to ruin the party once again.
To do so, they must stop a red-hot Tiger team who are riding a three-game win streak, as well as containing two of the region’s best in Ethan Jackson and Brandin Crawford. Good luck, Tigers!
