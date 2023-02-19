The 2023 49th District Boys Basketball Tournament field is set! Hosted by North Laurel High School, this tournament features the top seeded North Laurel Jaguars, 2nd seed Clay County Tigers, 3rd seed Jackson County Generals, 4th seed OBI Mountaineers, and 5th seeded Red Bird Cardinals. Can anyone unseat the top ranked, defending champ North Laurel Jaguars? Only time will tell! Below, the tournament will be previewed.
Round 1 – Red Bird vs. Oneida Baptist: Oneida (9-18) will meet Red Bird (5-15) for a chance to advance and face the vaunted North Laurel Jaguars in the semi-finals. Oneida swept Red Bird in their regular season series and are led in scoring by Canaan Tyree’s 20.7ppg. First year coach Mitchell Madden’s squad also features Daniel Etokwudo (13.2ppg). For Red Bird, they will rely heavily upon Felix Onosumba’s 13.6ppg. Tip is scheduled for February 20th, 7:00PM, @ North Laurel High School.
Round 2 – North Laurel vs (TBA): The Jaguars are heavily favored against anyone in this tournament and boast a record of 18-10. The Jags’ traveled across the USA to compete and play against some of the best teams in the nation, and they will have all eyes and pressure on them from here on out. Led by Reed Sheppard (22.3ppg), the Jags’ aren’t a one trick pony. Enter Ryan Davidson (18.3ppg), Brody Brock (9.7ppg) and Gavin Chadwell (11.7ppg). That’s a top four capable of winning it all. They will meet the winner of OBI / Red Bird. Tip is scheduled for 6:00PM, February 22nd, @ North Laurel High School.
Round 2 – Clay County vs Jackson County: Thus far, the Tigers (12-14) have swept the Generals (16-11) in regular season play. In recent years, these two have met in the 1st round of the district seemingly over and over, and this will be no different. A matchup between two teams that are flat-out rivals. Clay County won the previous two matchups by a combined 14 points, so it’s very safe to assume this contest will be down to the absolute wire.
The Tigers are led in scoring by Hayden Harris (19.4ppg) and Landon Dezarn (14.2ppg). Dezarn torched the Generals last time they met, so expect heavy resistance on the offensive side of the ball for him. Jackson County will counter the Tigers duo with Jude Lakes (15.7ppg) and Tydus Summers (13.3ppg). Tip is scheduled for 7:30PM, February 22nd, @ North Laurel High School.
Championship: The Championship round will feature the winners of the aforementioned semi-final matchups. Tip is scheduled for 7:00PM, February 24th, @ North Laurel High School.
