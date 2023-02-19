The 2023 49th District Girls Basketball Tournament field is set! Hosted by North Laurel High School, this tournament features the top seeded North Laurel Lady Jaguars, 2nd seed Jackson County Lady Generals, 3rdseed Clay County Lady Tigers, and 4th seeded OBI. North Laurel looks to capture its 6th straight 49th District title. Can they be dethroned? Below, the tournament will be previewed.
Round 1 – North Laurel vs OBI: The Lady Jaguars (22-6) are heavily favored against 2-19 OBI. North Laurel defeated Oneida this year by a combined 133 points. It’s safe to say, if Oneida won this game, it would be one of the biggest upsets in all of 13th region history. North Laurel is led by Emily Sizemore (16.5ppg) and Brooke Nichelson (14.2ppg). Oneida is led by Bailey Bayes (8.8ppg) and Charity Carpenter (3.1ppg). Tip is scheduled for 6:00PM, February 21st, @ North Laurel High School.
Round 1 – Clay County vs Jackson County: These two have met frequently over the years in this contest, with Clay being typically favored. Now the tables have turned, and Jackson County is overwhelming favorite after defeating the Lady Tigers twice prior. Can Jackson County handle the pressure, or will they fold? The Lady Generals are led by Abby Gilbert (16.3ppg) and Kenady Ward (12.1ppg). Clay County is led by Mackenzie Sizemore (10.0ppg) and Sidney Jones (9.6ppg). The Lady Tigers will be seeking the upset with nothing to lose, and everything to gain. Tip is scheduled for 7:30PM, February 21st, @ North Laurel High School.
Championship: The Championship round will feature the winners of the aforementioned semi-final matchups. Tip is scheduled for 7:00PM, February 23rd, @ North Laurel High School.
