In the state of Kentucky, there’s simply nothing like postseason high school basketball. Despite COVID-19 running rampant, we all have made it to tournament time. The 2021 49th District Tournament will be held at Clay County, as will the 2022 tournament. Due to COVID seating will be limited to 400 in total, 200 per school.
Tip off begins Monday, March 15th as Jackson County will be featured in a double header against Clay County, boys and girls. The girls tip off at 6:00PM, while the boys tip at 7:30PM. Tuesday, March 16th North Laurel will face Red Bird in a double header, boys and girls. The Girls will tip at 6:00PM, while the boys tip at 7:30PM.
COVID-19 will also force the championships to be played on separate nights, as opposed to years past. The boy’s championship game will be on Thursday, March 18th at 7:00PM. The girl’s championship game will be on Friday, March 19th at 7:00PM.
Clay County vs Jackson County (girls) – The Lady Tigers are on a roll entering post season play, having won seven of their last eight games, with three more to play in regular season. The Lady Generals (11-6) swept Clay County this season both home and away. That being said, it’s tough to beat a team three times. The Lady Tigers should be much more motivated in this matchup as they’ve seemingly reinvigorated themselves late this season.
Clay County vs Jackson County (boys) – The Tigers have swept the Generals in both matchups this season, handily in both contests. That being said, the Tigers and Coach Glenn Gray know their record is now 0-0 when this game tips off, and you can’t overlook anyone. Despite Jackson County being 4-10 on the season, it just takes one game to send you home. The Tigers will no doubt look to handle their business early, as they’re fresh off a really tough stretch in their schedule to help mentally prepare for postseason play.
North Laurel vs Red Bird (girls) – The Lady Jaguars (19-4) are the top team in the 13th region for a reason. Coach Eddie Mahan and Co. have paved a highway thru their opponents this season, and you can’t expect different until someone dethrones them in the 49th district. Red Bird is led by Alyssa Gibson’s 24ppg. Can the Lady Cards shock the world and find a way to knock off the North Laurel?
North Laurel vs Red Bird (boys) – The Jaguars come in with zero surprises. It’s their tournament to lose and everyone knows it. Reed Sheppard and Ryan Davidson too dynamic to let this contest slip thru their hands. Red Bird better throw everything but the kitchen sink at the Jags, or this one will be over in the first half without a doubt. Expect the Cardinals to not lay down, as they still have faced North Laurel twice this season.
