(MANCHESTER, Ky.) – The 2023 49th District Girls Tournament field is set! After a grueling back end of the schedule, the Lady Tigers are prepared for what’s next as they set their sights on a 13th region title. Clay County lost both matchups to defending champ North Laurel but won their matchup with three seeded Jackson County. Do all signs point to a Clay/NL final? Tournament info is listed below.
North Laurel is the overwhelming favorite not only in the 49th district, but to bring home the 2023 Region Tournament as well. They boast a 29-2 record and seem to be in position to move on. The winner of the Clay County and Jackson County game will undoubtedly have their hands full. Clay County could see a motivated Lady General group, as they are wrapping up their season with some winnable games and confidence.
Clay County previously defeated the Lady Generals 6-2, but only had one contest this season. Sparks could fly in their second matchup, with plenty on the line. Can the Lady Tigers move on, or will the Lady Generals pull off another heartbreaker? Time will tell. Good luck, Lady
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.