Summer is quickly approaching, and many students and their parents are making plans for summer break, some of which may include summer camp. If you enjoy making friends, being active and learning about the environment, 4-H camp could be a perfect summer activity for you. However, there will be new changes this year due to COVID-19. Campers and staff must wear masks at all times, except when they are sleeping, eating, showering or outside and 6 feet away from others. Campers should plan to bring at least one mask per day and their own hand sanitizer. Other details will be released regarding COVID-19 safety guidelines when applications are returned to the Clay County Extension Office.
4-H Camp is open to youth age 9-14 or graduating out of the 3rd grade up to 14 years of age. Many exciting activities and adventures await campers. Campers can spend their days participating in activities ranging from swimming to archery. Not only do many youth find these activities fun, but they will likely learn new skills and develop a greater appreciation for the environment and wildlife.
4-H personnel want your child to have a camping experience that is not only memorable, but safe. All 4-H camp staff and volunteers are trained and undergo background checks prior to camp. Each camp location will have an on-site health care provider at all times to take care of campers’ needs. Clay County 4-H youth will attend JM Feltner 4-H Camp in London, Kentucky from July 27-29, 2021.The cost of 4-H Camp is $65.00 per person which includes transportation, lodging, 3 meals a day, two snacks and most classes. Scholarships are available. Some of the classes offered at JM Feltner 4-H Camp include swimming, archery, fishing, crafts, cooking, high ropes, nature, canoeing, basketball and many more. Applications are available at the Clay County Extension Office.
For more information about 4-H Camp, contact the Clay County Cooperative Extension Service at 69 Jameson Rd, Manchester, or by phone at 606-598-2789.
