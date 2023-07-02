Over 5,000 people attended last year and organizers expect this year’s crowd could be even bigger for the 4th of July Extravaganza at Rawlings-Stinson Park.
The event begins at 4 p.m. and will include food and retail vendors, inflatables, including Kentucky’s largest water slide!
Music will be provided by CBL productions.
The kids will have plenty to do with train rides and Tiny Tallman presenting balloon art, stilt walking and much more!
Fireworks will begin at dark. The event is sponsored by the Clay Fiscal Court, Manchester Tourism Commission, AdventHealth of Manchester and the City of Manchester.
