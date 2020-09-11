Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson is reporting that on September 10, 2020 at approximately 5:00 AM Clay County Sheriff Deputy Wes Brumley arrested Carrie Swafford, 29 of Otter Creek Road. The arrest occurred when Deputy Brumley received a complaint of a prowler on Price Hollow Road knocking on doors of various homes. Upon arrival, Deputy Brumley came into contact with the subject and through confirmation with Clay County Dispatch it showed the subject was wanted on a Parole Violation warrant. The photo attached is courtesy of the Clay County detention Center.
Carrie Swafford, 29 was charged with:
• Serving Parole Violation Warrant
We need your support

We’ve been there for you, now we’re asking that you be there for us. While we will continue to share COVID-19 and urgent health news for free, we will be requiring a subscription for most of our news and sports content. Please click on SUBSCRIBE or call your local newspaper office.

Tags

Recommended for you