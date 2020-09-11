Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson is reporting that on September 10, 2020 at approximately 5:00 AM Clay County Sheriff Deputy Wes Brumley arrested Carrie Swafford, 29 of Otter Creek Road. The arrest occurred when Deputy Brumley received a complaint of a prowler on Price Hollow Road knocking on doors of various homes. Upon arrival, Deputy Brumley came into contact with the subject and through confirmation with Clay County Dispatch it showed the subject was wanted on a Parole Violation warrant. The photo attached is courtesy of the Clay County detention Center.
Carrie Swafford, 29 was charged with:
• Serving Parole Violation Warrant
