Three cases were reported yesterday and 47 today for positive COVID-19 in Clay County, according to the Cumberland Valley District Health Department.
Forty-seven COVID-19 cases among inmates and staff at the Manchester Federal Correctional Institution are reported, per the CVDHD.
Cases were first identified in the facility late last week, and Manchester FCI is working closely with the KY Department for Public Health and the Clay County Health Department to ensure that care is taken to reduce the spread of COVID-19 within the facility.
Five staff members are reported as positive.
Clay now has 146 confirmed cases.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.