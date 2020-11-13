50% of the registered voters in Clay County failed to cast a ballot in last week’s General Election, according to vote totals.
7,709 voters either participated in early, absentee, mail-in or in-person voted for the election, according to Clay County Clerk’s office.
Clay County has 14,727 registered voters, according to the Kentucky Secretary of State.
That leaves 7,018 voters not casting a ballot in last week’s election.
According to clerk Beverly Craft, a 50% turnout is much larger than what usually casts a ballot.
“With all the options we had to cast your vote this year, a 50% turnout is a large turnout for our county compared to years past,” she said. “Presidential elections typically brings out a lot of voters in Clay County as does a local election.”
In 2016, 6,863 cast a ballot in the county during the Presidential Election, that’s 846 less than what voted this year.
In the 2018 May Primary that saw all county seats being on the ballot, 6,706 cast a ballot.
In the 2019 General Election Governor’s race only 4,715 ballots were cast in the county.
So where is the 50% or more, of the county that’s not casting a ballot?
We’ve taken a look at each precinct over the two elections that had the biggest turnout. Both the primary and general elections of 2020 cannot be included due to the central voting precincts.
The Enterprise specifically looked at the 2018 Primary Election where all county seats were on the ballot and the 2019 General Election of a hotly contested Governor’s Race between Matt Bevin and Andy Beshear.
In both elections, less than half of the registered voters cast a ballot in-person. The 2018 Primary drew 6,327 voters and the 2019 General Election only 4,509. The average number of voters in Clay County for 2016 was 14,662 compared to 14,727 in 2020, an increase of only 65 voters.
By far the highest percentage of those casting a ballot is at Greenbriar. With 937 registered voters, 50% of those over the two election cycles of ’18 and ’19 cast a ballot. No other precinct came close to that high of a percentage over the same time frame.
The second-best precinct for voter participation is Portersburg with 889 registered voters. Over the last two elections being used, 45% voted.
The county’s largest precinct, Garrard with 1,131 registered voters, voted only 36% over the time frame. The second largest precinct, Goose Rock with 1,083 registered voters, voted only 32% over the time frame.
Some of the worst precincts in the county for voter participation is White’s Branch at only 27%; Horse Creek at 31% with Flat Creek, Hart’s Branch and Goose Rock all at 32%.
