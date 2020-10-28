The coronavirus outbreak continues in Clay County as 29 confirmed cases were reported Monday and eight more Tuesday according to the Cumberland Valley District Health Department.
On the bright side, the health department did report 25 cases as recovered on Tuesday.
In the last eight days through Tuesday (Oct. 20-27) 70 cases have been reported.
Clay is listed as a "red" county with a rate of 51.7%, one of the highest in the state. The county has 151 active cases.
The outbreak has led to the school system being virtual only, the county courthouse closed and now a positive case reported at the county jail.
