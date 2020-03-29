Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson is reporting that on March 27, 2020 at approximately 6:00 PM Clay County Sheriff Deputy Coty Arnold along with Sgt. Jeremy Gabbard arrested Lola Grubb, 70 of Crane Creek Road. The arrest occurred when Deputies were dispatched to a complaint of an intoxicated female threatening to shoot family members. Upon arrival, Deputies made contact with the above mentioned subject who was noticeably intoxicated. Through investigation it was determined the subject threatened to killing her neighbor and children with a gun. It was also noted a strong odor of alcoholic beverage was emitting from the subject.
Lola Grubb, 70 was charged with:
• Alcohol Intoxication in Public place
• Disorderly Conduct 2nd Degree
• Terroristic Threatening 3rd Degree
