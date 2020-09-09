The Clay Grand Jury returned an indictment on a charge of possession of a controlled substance and wanton endangerment 1st degree.
Glenn R. Campbell, 71, is accused of committing the offenses on November 23, 2019. Campbell is also accused of operating a motor vehicle under circumstances manifesting extreme indifference to the value of human life when he wantonly created a substantial danger of death or serious physical injury to Lesley M. Bronson.
