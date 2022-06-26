(Editor’s Note: This article by Edna Thayer appeared in The Republic in 1965 featuring former Clay residents Rev. and Mrs. Luther Hacker Bowling.)
“It was in the afternoon, but there were so many people around that I don’t remember the time exactly. There was snow on the ground…had been for three weeks.”
Mrs. Luther Hacker Bowling, of North Vernon, Rt. 5, was reminiscing on the 71stanniversary of her Christmas Day wedding in 1894 to the Rev. Bowling. A retired Baptist minister, he now is 91 and she is 93.
“I’ve forgotten a lot of things,” said Rev. Bowling.
But his wife, the former Miss Rebecca Marcum, remembered it well.
With a sparkle in her voice that matched the one in her eyes, she remembered that she wore “a lovely white dress…a real nice cashmere, made for a wedding in a church.”
The couple talked about the wedding during a picture-taking session after the 71stanniversary. The Bowling’s had celebrated the anniversary at the home of their son and his wife, Mr., and Mrs. Owen Bowling, who live about two miles away.
They were joined by four grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren and Mrs. Owen Bowling prepared three turkeys for the anniversary dinner.
The traditional holiday bird has a special significance for Rebecca Bowling who still speaks of the great flocks of wild turkeys that crossed the valley near her childhood home in the mountains of Clay County, Kentucky.
The Bowling’s are natives of Clay County, and it was there, at the home of Mrs. Bowling’s aunt, that the couple was married. Mrs. Bowling was a schoolteacher and he, a hard-working young farmer.
Rev. Bowling was ordained a baptist minister in 1909 and he said he preached for about 40 years. But he added proudly, he never took a penny from the church supporting his family by farming.
He served many little churches in the Kentucky mountains going about his rounds on horseback while Mrs. Bowling stayed at home with the children on weekends.
They had three sons. Lyman Bowling now lives in Detroit, Michigan and another son, Eugene Bowling, died nine years ago. They also reared three children of Mr. Bowling’s brother. They now have seven grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren.
Rev. Bowling also served churches in Tennessee, the Carolinas and Oklahoma before retiring because of ill health.
They moved to Jennings County about 19 years ago and live in a neat little farmhouse near Hayden. They enjoy television and are avid readers of the Bible.
“I’ve read the Bible through seven times,” he said. “And maybe seven more, if it were all put together.” He also enjoys reading newspapers.
Mrs. Bowling keeps busy with household tasks and caring for her chickens.
