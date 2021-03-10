COVINGTON, Ky. – The Clay County Middle School Tiger 7th and 8th grade basketball teams have concluded their seasons, with the 8th grade making the elite 8 at the State Tournament, while the 7th grade we’re runner-up’s in the state falling to Corbin. While neither team brought home the title, their coaches Jimmy Dezarn and Justin Hobbs were beyond pleased with not only their tournament performances, but their entire season as well.
The 8th grade finished with a 10-4 record overall, wrapping up what was a wonderful season even though it was cut short at times due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. “Just proud of these kids,” said Coach Dezarn. “Just can’t even put into words how proud I am of how they followed the guidelines, worked hard, grew together, how coachable they are, and most importantly how excited they are to get to the high school and compete at the next level.”
Coach Hobbs and the 7th grade squad wrapped up a miraculous tournament run on Sunday, falling in a heartbreaker to Corbin in the State Championship game 38-18. Both teams played three games in the same day, with Clay reaching the title game on an Adon Hibbard game winner against Lexington Catholic in the semi-final round.
Coach Justin Hobbs was echoed Coach Dezarn’s sentiment, that this team has battled thru it all and hung together like no other. “This has just been a crazy year,” said Hobbs. “We started the season out and bam, shutdown. Came back then dealt with inclement weather, floods, ice storm, you name it. These guys kept their heads down and put in the work, regardless of knowing it could be called off at any minute.”
Reaching the state championship game is a feat they will likely never forget. “For us to reach the title game was a huge accomplishment for us,” said Hobbs. “They have been through a lot of ups and downs but never gave up. We came together at the right time and trusted one another. We heard all the doubt all season long and absolutely had something to prove. It was an amazing experience and I want to thank those boys for incredible year!”
The 8th grade group of Ethan Jackson, Jerrod Roark, Greyson Hooker, Connor Gilbert, Landon Smith, Seth Farmer, Chandler Jones, Sky Reid, and Evan Harris will now transition to CCHS to be Tigers under Coach Gray and staff. Coach Dezarn believes this group could without a doubt hang a 13th region banner in their tenure as Tigers if they stick together and continue to show their incredible work ethic. “These kids know the sky is the limit,” said Dezarn. “All they have to do is continue to be themselves, be coachable, and stick together through it all. I fully believe they can attain anything they set their mind too.”
The 7th graders going into 8th grade will be Brody Hooker, Talan Marcum, Landon Howard, Adon Hibbard, Jay Nicholson, Jake Hibbard, Peyton Collins, and John Smith. These future Tigers have all the potential in the world.
Coach Hobbs agrees about his group as well. “I think this team has the ability to be great and I firmly believe they will have success next year under Coach Dezarn, and at the high school level,” he said. “They love to play, they love to practice, and they have the determination to win and the willingness to learn from their failures. At the end of the day, I’m extremely proud of everyone in this program, and I’m so proud to be not only their coach, but a Tiger!”
