Additional help is on the way for Jackson Energy. The following is a statement released by the CO-OP:
"Tomorrow we will have 80 additional line workers in the field working along side Jackson Energy crews and contractors! A big SHOUTOUT to those who have traveled many miles to help us restore service to our members.
We are continuing to deal with downed trees across the roads and power lines - in addition to a coating of snow - all making repairs extremely difficult. Please know that our crews, contractor crews and support crews will be working extended hours restoring service - and that is our mission until all service has been restored."
