On June 07, 2022 at approximately 5:03 PM, The Kentucky State Police Post 11, London Post was notified by Clay County 911 of a one vehicle injury accident on KY 11 North in the Oneida area of Clay County. The collision resulted in one fatality.
The initial investigation indicates that a 1994 Ford Ranger operated by Frank Hudson, 80 years old of Oneida, KY, was traveling north on KY 11. Mr. Hudson lost control of his vehicle and crossed the center line and left the roadway going down an embankment hitting a tree.
The Clay County Coroner pronounced Mr. Hudson deceased at the scene. An autopsy was not requested.
The ongoing investigation is being conducted by KSP Post 11 Trooper Don Trosper. He was assisted at the scene by Post 11 Personnel, Oneida Fire Department, Clay County EMS, and the Clay County Coroner Office.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.