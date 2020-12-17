COVID-19 cases have been on the rise since Saturday in Clay County with a total of 83 cases through Wednesday, according to the Cumberland Valley District Health Department.
31 of the 83 are residents of Landmark of Laurel Creek retirement center.
Susan Bush, the administrator at the facility, issued this statement Wednesday:
"Landmark of Laurel Creek would like to thank everyone of our families, residents, staff and community for the love and support that has been shown to our facility over the last 10 months.
As many know, COVID-19 has found its way to our facility despite all the efforts taken to prevent it. Laurel Creek wanted to update everyone. COVID-19 has affected residents and staff as well. Please know that our staff are working diligently to overcome this and get everyone thru this safely. Please continue to keep us in your prayers and thoughts.
Please be patient with us if you are trying to call to check on your loved one. Staff are all working to take care of the residents and we may not answer your call. Please wait and call back again. We assure you we are taking care of your family, loved ones and friends.
We will get thru this." -- Susan Bush, Administrator
The remainder of the cases have been reported from the community with four of those inmates at the Clay County Detention Center.
