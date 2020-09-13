On September 13, 2020 at approximately 5:00 PM Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson arrested Tommy Vaughn, 42 of Sally Little Road. The arrest occurred on Sally Little Road when Sheriff Robinson responded to a 911 hangup call. Upon arrival, Sheriff Robinson conducted an investigation and at which time discovered the above mentioned subject attempting to hide in a bathroom. Assisting at the scene was Manchester City Police Sgt. Taye Napier. The photo attached is courtesy of the Clay County Detention Center.
Tommy Vaughn, 42 was charged with:
• Serving Arrest Warrant for Jackson District Court
• Serving Arrest Warrant for Jackson District Court
• Serving Arrest Warrant for Laurel District Court
