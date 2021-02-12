The board of education’s new technology center will be a benefit for the entire community, according to school superintendent William Sexton.
Last week board members agreed to start Phase I for building a new Area Technology Center on the campus of Clay County High School.
Earth work will get underway soon and plans are currently being designed for the project that will cost upwards toward $14 million.
Phase I will be an estimated $2.2 million in earthwork, according to Sexton.
The superintendent says he’s received a tremendous amount of support from within the community about the project.
“People are excited, and we’re excited too,” he said Tuesday morning. “Never before has the board of education undertook the amount of construction projects that we’re doing right now.”
Sexton is speaking in reference to the $12 million renovation of Manchester Elementary and the addition of athletic fields and renovation of Tiger Stadium.
The superintendent said the new technology center will be built onto the front of the current high school campus.
“It will be like an upside down ‘L’ is the best way I can describe it,” he said. “The architects are working on the plans as we speak and very soon, we will be able to provide the public with an artist rendering.”
He said the plan is to teach students during the day and adults at night with the new center.
“That is our current plans,” he said. “We are hoping to offer various programs to help train not only our students, but our adult workforce. We (the board) see this project as one that’s going to benefit our students and our community as well.”
Once the earthwork is completed, board members will then approve funding to construct the new technology center.
“We are looking at later this year to make that approval,” he said. “Once we get the site preparation complete, we want to start as soon as possible on the new center.”
Once the Kentucky Department of Education approves the sitework plan, earth work is expected to begin soon thereafter.
“This will be a huge addition for our community,” he said. “This has been needed for a long time and our community is going to benefit greatly for many years to come.”
