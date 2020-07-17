A decision by a Boone County Circuit Court judge could put in-person school in jeopardy, along with thousands of lives, according to Governor Andy Beshear.
Gov. Beshear says the judge indicated he would void all of Beshear’s executive orders to try to curb the spread of the coronavirus.
“We are awaiting a written order and will be ready to take further action. The lives of many Kentuckians are on the line,” Beshear spokeswoman Crystal Staley said to the Lexington Herald-Leader.
Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron tweeted early Friday morning that Boone Circuit Judge Richard A. Bruegemann has indicated he will sign an executive order to require Beshear “to follow the legal process” in issuing COVID-19 executive orders.
The Attorney General has contended he’s not against some of the executive orders, such as wearing a mask, but the process the Governor took to issue them violates the constitution, he says.
Cameron’s tweet, posted at 12:22 a.m. Friday, said, “Tonight a Boone Circuit judge indicated he will be signing an order requiring Governor Beshear to follow the legal process when taking executive actions.
“This ruling provides much-needed relief to Kentucky businesses that joined us in challenging the Governor’s notion that he has absolute power from the law.”
Cameron, a Republican, claimed in the tweet that the ruling “does not hamper the ability of public health officials to ensure the safety and well-being of Kentuckians.
“Public health experts today testified in court that they have the tools they need to regulate public health and fight the coronavirus without executive orders from the Governor.”
Cameron added, “While Governor Beshear’s legal team stated in court that there are no limits on his power, our Constitution, state law, and the judge at today’s proceeding said otherwise.”
Beshear on Thursday called Cameron’s request “scary” and “reckless” and said it could cause more COVID-19 cases and deaths in the state. He has said he would take any court orders against him to the Kentucky Supreme Court, the state’s highest court.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.