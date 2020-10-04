Dear Parents/Guardians,
Hello families! We are excited to have you and your children in the Clay County School District and we hope this year will be a great one.
I know the concern that is weighing on your mind concerning the COVID-19 pandemic and what it will mean for school this year. We wanted to let you know we have been working with the Kentucky Department of Education and our partners in public health to make the school a safe place for our students this year.
We do need your help. Many parents may not be aware of a Kentucky law in place since 2007 that requires parents to report to their child’s school if their student has a communicable disease that could place other students and school staff at risk for infection. While usually that involves things like chicken pox, state public health regulations have been updated to include COVID-19 as one of those communicable diseases.
An emergency regulation released a notice to a parent, legal guardian, or other person or agency responsible for a student that, in accordance with KRS 158.160: (a) The individual responsible for a student shall notify the student’s school if the student has any medical condition that threatens the safety of the student or others in the school; and (b) Notification shall be made within twenty-four (24) hours following the positive diagnosis of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) (the virus that causes COVID-19) in the method determined by the school.
If your child tests positive for COVID-19 at any time, please immediately report it to the school. Notification that a student tests positive is important so that we can take reasonable steps to reduce the risk of COVID-19 spreading among schools.
To allow us to best track the educational needs of your student, please immediately let us know if your child has been placed in quarantine due to COVID-19 so we can work with you to provide remote learning opportunities to prevent learning loss for your student while he/she is quarantined. We are happy to assist with remote learning opportunities and other services that may be available during this time.
We hope your family has a safe and illness-free semester! Please contact us with any questions.
Respectfully,
William Sexton, Superintendent
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.