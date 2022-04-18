Spring, summer, fall and winter. I do believe we’ve seen all seasons in the past week. Adjusting can be tricky. Knowing what clothes to wear and how to plan the day is uncertain. I’m pretty sure we have seen Redbud winter and going into Dogwood winter.
Next we will see locust winter, then blackberry winter in early May.. and lastly Linsey-Woolsey-britches winter.... in mid to late May. That should be the last of the cold spells and we can put our britches away. We can look for chilly days and frosty nights until then.
I have some egg-citing news!! For children, Panco church is offering inflatables for children’s events and just for playtime! These are a long awaited dream of Jerry Rice to bring back the children. As long as I’ve known Jerry, he has tried his very best to have activities for the children in our area. When I was young, it was baseball, volleyball, youth groups and so on. Today, he is continuing that passion with a huge playground and now inflatables. You can inquire about those at 594-9868. Panco also provides bus transportation for those who want to attend church there! This weekend we will be celebrating Easter.
My favorite verse to quote about Easter is most likely the most famous... John 3:16. Such a special time for us as our Jesus was placed on the cross for our sins only to rise again. Easter is a big day for churches across our county. There are too many to list, but you’ll find yourself welcome at any of them if you don’t have a home church. Many say, people only go to church on Easter Sunday. I can’t think of a better place to be. So go on, even if you don’t normally go. Celebrate this special day! I remember being a kid and being excited for the Easter bunny and an Easter basket... parents... your kids are never too old for an Easter basket.
This time of year is a time for all things new. A new beginning, new flowers, new adventures, new things to try. Our county has so much to offer, maybe you’ve never been ATV riding. The spring is wonderful time because it isn’t too hot or too cold. Maybe you like to fish without getting eaten alive by bugs. When these little cold spells are over, try something new! Maybe even a new food, which would be a great occasion for a picnic. My aunt used to always take us on picnics. The best memories.
Happy Easter everyone. Remember the one who died to make all things new. Easter is meant to be a symbol of hope, renewal, and new life. -Janine di Giovanni
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.