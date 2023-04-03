Spring is here and with it comes allergies and itchy skin.
History buffs always seem to have an “itch” for new knowledge and the Clay County Historical Society has the “scratch” for it.
The Spring and Summer edition will be available in coming days and will have information that contradicts a story about the shooting of ‘Bad’ Tom Baker.
The society has learned about some news that will be a shock to local history buffs.
The opening paragraph says, “After nearly one hundred and twenty-five years, you might assume there is no more to learn about a certain series of events in Clay County history, but that assumption would be incorrect.”
We’re not going to spoil the surprise, but if you enjoy history, this issue is a must-read!
Also, in the issue you will learn about Ralph Hollin, Eastern Kentucky’s Premier Outdoorsman; Manchester’s Nomination to National Register; Was Chief Red Bird a Sheriff and much more!
