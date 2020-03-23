The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) District 11 Office advises motorists that KY 638 at mile point 7.792 in Laurel County will be closed beginning Wednesday, March 25 and is expected to re-open on Saturday, April 25.
The closure is necessary due to bridge rehab operations.
Once the closure is over, the roadway will be subject to lane closures for an additional 15 days. Detours will be utilized for local traffic and will be signed. The detour will use KY 578, KY 30 and Hal Rogers Parkway.
Message boards and signs will be in place.
This bridge is part of the Transportation Cabinet’s Bridging Kentucky program. Bridging Kentucky is a commitment to improve the safety and soundness of the Commonwealth’s bridges by rehabilitating, repairing, or replacing critical bridges throughout the Commonwealth. The program is designed to open closed structures, improve bridge lifespans and ensure appropriate weight capacities are met, and improve access and mobility for all Kentuckians.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet asks motorists to be aware of the work zone, expect delays, and to utilize safe driving habits when traveling through the area.
The date and time could be adjusted if inclement weather or other unforeseen delays occur. Motorists can access travel and traffic conditions at http://goky.ky.gov or contribute their reports atwww.waze.com or via the Waze mobile application. You can also get traffic information for District 11 counties at www.facebook.com/KYTCDistrict11 or by following us on Twitter atwww.twitter.com/KYTCDistrict11.
For more information on Bridging Kentucky, or to access a public feedback form on these and other bridge projects, please visit http://BridgingKentucky.com.
