The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) advises motorists that a road closure on KY 687 (mile point 13.475) will take place on Thursday, April 22 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The road was originally slated to be closed on Wednesday, April 21st but construction has been delayed due to the weather.
The road closure is necessary due to paving operations over the precast culvert structure over Little Goose Creek. Traffic will need to detour to KY 3476 (Gray’s Fork) and KY 638.
KYTC asks motorists to seek an alternate route, be aware of the work zone, expect delays, and to utilize safe driving habits when traveling through the area.
The date, time, and duration of work may be adjusted if inclement weather or other unforeseen delays occur. Motorists can access travel and traffic conditions at http://goky.ky.gov or contribute their reports at www.waze.com or via the Waze mobile application. You can also get traffic information for District 11 counties at www.facebook.com/KYTCDistrict11 or by following us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/KYTCDistrict
