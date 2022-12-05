Another great issue of the Clay County Ancestral News is available now from the Clay County Historical Society.
"In keeping with our winning tradition, we're sending out another exciting Clay County Ancestral News magazine. This issue spotlights Tiger standout Ray Mills - his 1953 Clay County team, his career at the University of Kentucky under Coach Adolph Rupp, and his incredible story of perseverance, passion and dedication.
Hurry to the concession for a bag of popcorn and settle in for an incredible issue!"
