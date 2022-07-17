I would like to wish happy birthday to Paul Mitchell on July 13th. Happy birthday to Linda Anderson on July 17th. Happy birthday to Jody Smith from her mom, on July 17th. Happy birthday to Sally Dezarn on July 19th. Happy birthday to Betty Jones on July 19th. Happy birthday to Bradley Smith on July 15th. Happy birthday to Jimmy Lewis on July 18th. Happy birthday to Diana Baker on July 18th.
A stay put tablecloth. Need your table cloth to stay put try this solution: stretch a fitted twin sheet over the table instead. Not only will it hug the table during any breezes, you can toss the sheet straight into the washer when your party’s over.
Easily cut down on fridge cleaning. Empty the shelves: line each with a sheet of plastic wrap, then replace the items. Next time you have a spill, you can just peel away the mess. No scrubbing required!
Nothing beats a picnic in the park on a beautiful day. Whenever you pack the cooler, to keep your sandwiches, bag of chips or fruits from getting soggy or crushed by ice or cans or bottles. Try this, simply place a small oven or toaster rack in your cooler above the ice. This create a shelf where you can set items you want to keep dry and-free. They will arrive at your picnic in perfect condition.
Be careful while you are out and about, they say the virus is getting rough again.
Keep your distance.
May God bless you and your family.
Love, Kathleen
