A. T. Jones, 94, of Manchester, KY, passed away Saturday, December 21st, at the St. Joseph Hospital in London.
A. T. was born on October 4, 1925, a son of the late Bertha (Jackson) and McKinley Jones.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Rosetta (Turner) Jones.
A. T. is survived by two daughters: Veronica Davis and Debra Jones, both of Manchester; and by three sons: Dennis Jones and wife Tammy of Manchester, Charles Michael Jones of Manchester and Larry Wayne Jones and wife Karen of Irving, TX.
He is also survived by his brother, Solomon Jones and wife Florence of Manchester; and the following grandchildren: Rhonda Harris of London, Joshua Jones of Manchester, Jarrod Jones of Manchester, Rebecca Eileen Jones of Irving, TX, Asher Tate Roberts of Manchester, Dennis Wayne Jones of Manchester, Ashley Estep of Manchester, Tiffany Hess of London and Katherine Elizabeth Jones of Denton, TX; and 11 great grandchildren.
In addition to his wife and parents, A.T. was preceded in death by his son, Jeffrey Lyndon Jones, and the following brothers and sisters: Herman Jones, Edward Jones, Earl Jones, Della Lane, Martha Light and Ivory Allen.
Services will be held at 3:00 PM on Friday, December 27th at Britton Funeral Home in Manchester, KY. Burial will follow in the Harts Branch Cemetery.
Visitation will be held 12:00 PM on Friday, December 27th at Britton Funeral Home in Manchester, KY.
