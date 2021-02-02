MANCHESTER, Ky. – The Lady Tigers fell victim to Jackson County once again, as their four-game losing streak continues with a 50-47 loss at home to the Lady Generals on Friday night in Manchester.
“I thought it was the best overall game we have played so far,” said Coach James “Ivy” Burchell. “Jackson County has a very good team with good overall size and very good shooters. We were very much out sized and were out rebounded pretty bad and gave up a lot in the post.”
The Lady Tigers were led by Taylor Asher’s 19-point performance. Asher has steadily grown into one of the region’s top guards and has fully took on the role of Clay’s leading scorer. “Taylor still has the injury with her leg muscle but moved way better in this game than she has all year,” said Burchell. “She made her last 5 three-point attempts and finished with 19 pts.”
Clay County fell behind early, struggling get going at all. “After falling behind in the first half due to some mistakes we started hitting some shots and got back in the game,” said Burchell. “We settled down and quit turning the ball over. We only ended up with 8 turnovers for the game.”
The Lady Tigers also found production from Maddie Curry (9pts), and Jaylen Combs (9pts). The sharpshooting duo combined for five of the ten threes made in the contest, with Asher taking the other five.
Burchell felt the Lady Tigers had a really good chance in this contest, they just simply didn’t capitalize. “We had a chance to hold the ball with two minutes to go, tied at 47, but made an unforced turnover,” said Burchell. “Our kids are trying and learning but we still have to make more shots. We only shot 36% but we took pretty good shots. We have a pretty hard schedule coming up so we have to get tougher make every possessions count.”
Taylor Asher (19pts); Madison Curry (9pts); Jaylen Combs (9pts); Hailey Napier (4pts); Courtney Jones (4pts); Mackenzie Sizemore (2pts).
