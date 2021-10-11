(MANCHESTER, Ky.) – Grown man, old school, all business, and a leader. Those are the words that come to mind of the Tiger faithful when discussing senior FB/DE Damian Duff. During the home opener against Harlan County, Damian made a move toward the goal line and his leg got rolled underneath. His season ended due to injury, leaving a hole that simply can’t be filled.
Not only was Duff the rock-solid unquestioned physical leader of the Tigers, Damian, also puts in 40-hour work weeks at Save-A-Lot on weekends after games, and sometimes works late to squeeze in his full-time hours. “I began working a full-time job over the summer this year,” said Duff. “I manage it pretty easily by just never wanting to lay down or quit. I wake up, go to school, practice, then work. I repeat that pretty much every single day of the week.”
His work ethic was never in question. Tiger Coach Mike Sizemore knows exactly what Duff means to the team. “He plays such a huge role on our team,” said Sizemore. “He’s a very mature leader in our locker room and on the field. He’s filled multiple roles for us the past several years and I am so proud of not only the football player, but person he has become. He’s grown up so much, and he always puts the team first. He’s done anything I’ve ever asked of him in order to make our time better during his time as a CCHS Tiger Football player.”
It’s tough on any teenaged individual to juggle school and sports, much less a full-time job. Not many kids these days know the throwback, gritty, hard-work lifestyle that Duff lives by. “Duff has done an excellent job working throughout his playing career,” added Sizemore. “Everyone knows him for being a great football player, but most don’t know the guy puts in tons of hours outside of the football and school day working. It’s amazing, the discipline it takes for a high school kid to maintain that type of schedule.”
Duff plans to continue his selfless hard-work and give back to others in the community. “My plans for the future are going to college, and working to be a physical therapist,” said Duff. “I want to help people that are going through what I currently am with my injury and will continue to go through.”
With his unquestioned work ethic, Sizemore believes Duff can be an inspiration for those around him and beyond. “He’s a top-notch example for other kids in our school and our football program,” said Sizemore. “When it comes to work ethic, responsibility, there’s no one better. When you are participating in really anything in life, it never hurts to have guys on board that will be willing to go out and work for what they want. I admire that about Damian. I know we are all so proud of what he is, and will become.”
