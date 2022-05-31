Edmund Shelby sits in his back yard and watches as a warm wind stirs the maple and catalpa leaves overhead. He’s waiting for the interviewer to ask the first question. One hand holds a cold drink, while the other strokes the head of an appreciative auburn-haired mutt.
“My Redhound,” Shelby calls him.
Shelby grew up in Corbin, Kentucky, where he played football for the Corbin High School Redounds. He’s lived in Clay County for the past thirty years, on a farm near Oneida.
A former reporter and editor for the Manchester Enterprise, Shelby also worked at the Beattyville Enterprise, the Jackson Times, and the Hazard Herald before retiring a few years ago. His newspaper work won him numerous awards from the Kentucky Press Association, and he served a year as KPA’s President.
Though retired from the newspaper business, Shelby is still a journalist, only now his writing and research come in a different form. His first book has just been published, Graduating Present: The Vietnam War and the Class of ’66.
“Where did you get the idea for the book?” the interviewer asks him.
“I was at the 50-year reunion of my high school graduating class,” Shelby explains. “I looked around at my classmates. About a third of the class had served in the military. Some had served in Vietnam, some in other places in the world. Some had married soldiers who went to Vietnam and came home shattered, physically or emotionally or both. The Vietnam War affected people in different ways, and it affected some people a lot more than others. But it was our generation’s war. It happened just as we were coming of age, and I believe it affected all of us one way or another. We have stories about it. I thought they ought to be told.”
Writing the book, Shelby admits, might also have been a way of dealing with survivor’s guilt. Shelby served in the Air Force during the Vietnam era, but far away from Vietnam, as a surgical technician at a hospital in Izmir, Turkey. A friend of his from the class of ’66, Matt Stewart, was not so lucky. Matt enlisted in the Army and was sent to Vietnam. He was killed in September of 1969. He was not yet 21 years old.
“Matt is buried aa the same cemetery in Corbin where my mother and father and brother are buried,” Shelby says. “When I go there, I visit Mat’s grave, too. I think about him a lot, especially around Memorial Day. I keep thinking, he ought to be here. He never got a chance.”
Shelby based his book on research into the history and politics of the war, and on interviews with his classmates at Corbin High School.
“Why did you choose to focus on that particular class?” the interviewer wants to know. “And why on Corbin?”
“Well, it was what I knew,” Shelby says. “In a lot of ways Corbin is a typical American small town. It has some of what’s good about America, and some of what’s bad, including a history of racism. To me, Corbin represented the whole country, and our class represented our whole generation.”
Graduating Present: The Vietnam War and the Class of ’66, published by Motes Books, can be ordered from Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and from bookstores.
Last question. “Is it hard to write a book?”
The answer comes quickly. “It wasn’t hard to write this one. I felt it.”
###
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.