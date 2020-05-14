Abayomi O. Chattopadaya Allen, 59, of Manchester, KY, passed away Sunday, May 10th, at the University of Kentucky Medical Center.
She is survived by her husband, Reuben Allen of Manchester; and her two step-daughters: Mary Hagan and husband Nathan of Lexington, and Tina Fitzpatrick and husband Jayson of Follansbee, WV.
Abayomi is preceded in death by her parents, Maher and Zemzi Chattopadaya; and her step-son, Reuben Christopher Allen.
Services for Abayomi Chattopadaya Allen will be private.
Britton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
