Abayomi O. Chattopadaya Allen, 59, of Manchester, KY, passed away Sunday, May 10th, at the University of Kentucky Medical Center. 

She is survived by her husband, Reuben Allen of Manchester; and her two step-daughters: Mary Hagan and husband Nathan of Lexington, and Tina Fitzpatrick and husband Jayson of Follansbee, WV. 

Abayomi is preceded in death by her parents, Maher and Zemzi Chattopadaya; and her step-son, Reuben Christopher Allen. 

Services for Abayomi Chattopadaya Allen will be private.  

Britton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

