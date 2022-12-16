Abe Collins, 86, husband of Renate Collins, of Ridgeville, SC, passed away on Thursday, December 8, 2022.
Abe was born in Berea, Kentucky on September 1, 1936. He was the son of Ed Collins and Tabitha Cottongin Collins. He was a Veteran of the U.S. Navy. Abe enjoyed riding motorcycles, flying, camping and watching Nascar racing.
He is survived by his wife, Renate Collins; son, Andrew Collins (Sherry); daughters, Barbara Kepner (Jeffrey), Renate Yost Peifer (Michael) and Nancy Limone (Steven); his brothers, L.D. Collins and Walter Collins; 8 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. Abe was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Virginia Collins; brother, Bill Collins and his sister, Dollie Sammons.
Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Thursday, December 15th at Britton Funeral Home in Manchester, KY with Terrance Collins officiating. Burial will follow in the Abe Collins Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM on Thursday, December 15th at Britton Funeral Home.
