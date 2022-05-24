After 50 years, George Abner is hanging up his keys as a bus driver in the Clay County School System.
Superintendent William Sexton honored Abner, a retired school teacher, for his unprecedented career.
“Mr. Abner has spent 50 years of his life transporting our most precious cargo, our students,” Sexton said.
When Abner started as a teacher in 1972 he was asked if he would take a bus run. He agreed but said he’d only do it for a little while.
That ‘little while’ turned into 50 years of service.
Over his career, the majority of students in Clay County have encountered Mr. Abner as he’s probably driven them to an event, coached them in sports or taught them in the classroom.
“We can’t thank Mr. Abner enough for his service,” Sexton added. “He’s truly one of a kind.”
