Abraham Mitchell, 63, of Manchester, KY, passed away Saturday, December 3rd, at his home.
Abraham was born in Manchester, KY on January 26, 1959, a son of the late Pearl and Laura Smith Mitchell.
Abraham is survived by his children: Abraham Mitchell and wife Kim, Nathaniel Dean Mitchell and wife Amber, Nancy Mitchell, and Abbie Mitchell, all of Manchester.
He is also survived by his grandchildren: Jacob, Jasmine, Gabrielle, Adrienne, Khloe, Weston, Kason, Abel, Remi, Rayanna, Noah, and Oaklynn.
In addition to his parents, Abraham was preceded in death by his grandson, Jasper Mitchell, and the following brothers and sisters: G C Mitchell, Arlie Mitchell, Elbert Mitchell, Della Valentine, Nelle Patrick, Nora Patrick, and Betty Faye Mathis.
Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, December 9th at Britton Funeral Home, with Paul Mitchell officiating. Burial will follow at the Abraham Mitchell Cemetery.
Visitation will be held at 6:00 PM on Thursday, December 8th at Britton Funeral Home.
