Governor Andy Beshear said Friday that a new Absentee Ballot Application Portal is now online. A link to the State Board of Elections' portal can be found at govoteky.com. He urged everyone who plans to vote in next month’s primary elections to go to the portal and request an absentee mail-in ballot.
“I want to thank our Secretary of State and Jared,” said the Governor. “I would love to see us have a better primary response than we would have seen – so go online and request your ballot. We can do this. Thank you to everyone who has been involved.”
“I am very proud to announce this new online portal,” said Secretary of State Michael Adams. “As I have said before, I promised to make it easier to vote and harder to cheat, and this system does that. The best thing you can do is go online at govoteky.com and apply for your ballot.”
Jared Dearing, executive director of the State Board of Elections said, “I would like to thank the Governor, Secretary of State, my staff and the county clerks for all the work they have put in to make this possible. Over the coming weeks, it is important that everyone has time to make a plan to vote. I encourage you to visit govoteky.com to make a plan to vote safe from home.”
Dearing noted that some, limited in-person voting will be allowed to ensure everyone has the right to vote.
The deadline to register to vote is May 26. You can register to vote at elect.ky.gov.
Voters in every county of the commonwealth can request a mail-in ballot for the June primary elections. The last day to apply for a ballot is June 15. The primary elections in Kentucky will be held June 23.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.